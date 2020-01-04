Age: 32 Date: Aug. 6
Where: 192 Hanes Mall Circle
Anyone charged: Yes
Sampson, 32, was shot and killed about 3:40 p.m. outside BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse. Robert Anthony Granato, 22, is charged with murder. Granato and a friend, who has not been charged, were at BJ’s Restaurant drinking alcohol. When a female bartender told the two men they were cut off, they became belligerent toward her, police said. Sampson asked Granato to stop bothering the bartender, and the two men began arguing, continuing outside. The two men began fighting, and Granato pulled out a handgun he had in the back of his waistband and shot Sampson.
