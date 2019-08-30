A judge reduced the bond for a former Davie County Schools speech pathologist who is facing charges that he produced and possessed child pornography, court documents said.
The bond for Jason Ernest Banks, 48, of Advance, was reduced from $500,000 to $200,000 after Judge Mark Klass of Davie Superior Court held a hearing last week. Banks is facing 10 counts of second-degree sex exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sex exploitation of a minor.
Banks is accused of filming, recording and possessing videos of a child between the ages of 11 and 12 while she was fully nude or semi-nude and engaging in sexual acts, according to arrest warrants obtained by WGHP/Fox 8, the Winston-Salem Journal’s news partner. The incidents happened between May 5 and July 8 of 2018.
According to court papers, the victim was not a student at Shady Grove Elementary School, where Banks worked.
In the signed order filed Tuesday, Klass made certain findings of fact, including Davie County prosecutors alleging that Banks displayed an “unnatural interest” in texting and contacting the alleged victim during the police investigation.
Prosecutors also said that Banks tried to harm himself by taking pills and that he has made unnecessary contact with the Davie County Department of Social Services. They said Banks could face federal charges that might carry substantial prison time, Klass wrote in the order.
Banks was a speech and language pathologist at Shady Grove Elementary School. Davie County school officials have said that none of the alleged incidents happened on school property or were related to Banks’ job at the school. He was placed on leave on Jan. 22 and he has since resigned.
Chris Clifton, one of Banks’ attorneys, declined to respond specifically to prosecutors’ allegations. He pointed out that prosecutors did not present any evidence during the hearing.
“He is presumed innocent and we will continue to operate under that understanding and premise,” he said Friday.
Clifton said he expects that Banks will soon be able to make bond. Klass ordered that if Banks is released from jail, he has to reside in Forsyth County with his parents where he will be subject to electronic monitoring. He cannot leave the county.
Klass also ordered that Banks cease any contact with the alleged victim or anyone associated with the victim, including foster parents, guardians or family members. He also cannot contact the Davie County Department of Social Services or anyone from the Guardian Ad Litem Program in Davie.
According to the order, Banks has no prior criminal record, and he has temporarily surrendered his license as a speech and language pathologist.
His next court date in Davie Superior Court is Oct. 21.
