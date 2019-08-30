A month after a Winston-Salem man was shot outside a restaurant at Hanes Mall, a Forsyth County judge will determine whether to release 911 recordings, which are typically a public record, that were made at the time of the shooting.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court signed an order Aug. 9 to seal five 911 recordings in connection with the Aug. 6 fatal shooting of Julius Randolph “Juice” Sampson Jr., a 32-year-old married father of three who worked at the Supreme Legacy Barbershop in Hanes Mall.
Robert Anthony Granato, 22, of Cloverhurst Court in Winston-Salem has been charged with felony murder and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon while or after consuming alcohol in Sampson’s death.
Hall said in the order that he sealed the 911 recordings because making them public could jeopardize the ongoing investigation and hurt Granato’s chances of a fair trial. Authorities did release two 911 recordings after Hall’s order. Those recordings were from two women who wanted to make sure police were aware of the shooting. A dispatcher tells the callers that police are on their way.
The Winston-Salem Journal and three other news organizations — WXII, WFMY and WGHP — filed a motion in Forsyth Superior Court on Aug. 23 seeking to overturn Hall’s order.
Hall is scheduled to hear the motion at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 in Courtroom 5A.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill said Friday that the legal system’s Rules of Professional Responsibility prohibit him from commenting on a pending case.
Winston-Salem police have released few details about the shooting. What police have publicly said is that police officers went to BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse at 3:41 p.m. Aug. 6, where they found Sampson lying in the parking lot. Police said that Granato and Sampson had an altercation inside the restaurant that spilled outside and that at some point Granato shot Sampson.
Sampson died at the scene.
According to a search warrant, police said Granato and his friend, Landon Smith, were told by the restaurant that the two men would no longer be served alcohol and that they had to leave. The two men became belligerent to a female bartender who told them she could not serve them alcohol, and Sampson asked Granato to stop bothering her. The two men began arguing inside the restaurant and were fighting outside when Granato pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot Sampson in the chest, according to the warrant.
Race soon emerged as an issue in the shooting because people posted on social media that Granato, who is white, used a racial epithet against Sampson, who is black. People also pointed to a 2014 picture on Granato’s Instagram account that shows him and a friend wearing shirts that read “Murica” and using the OK hand signal that became associated with white supremacy after 2017.
A day after the shooting, Police Chief Catrina Thompson said investigators did not uncover any evidence that the shooting was racially motivated. But she also said that both men used racial epithets during the altercation. She declined to provide any clarifying information about the circumstances in which the racial epithets were used, including which man used one first and what it was.
The North Carolina NAACP and Mayor Allen Joines have held separate news conferences. The NAACP has demanded a full and transparent investigation into all possible motives for the shooting. On the same day that Joines promised a transparent investigation, the order sealing the five 911 recordings was file-stamped by the clerk’s office.
A video posted on Facebook showed the immediate aftermath of the shooting, and Arnita Miles, a former Winston-Salem police officer and a friend of Sampson’s, sent a letter to city council members, raising questions about the police investigation and the response times of police officers and paramedics to the scene.
According to the Aug. 23 motion by the media organizations, the process through which Hall signed the order was unconstitutional because the organizations were not notified of a hearing and were not given a chance to be heard on the possible order to seal the recordings.
The attorneys representing the media organizations — Mike Tadych, Amanda Martin and Hugh Stevens, — also object to what they call an implied gag order. Hall’s order limits the copying, dissemination and distribution of the 911 recordings to Forsyth County prosecutors; Granato’s attorney, Paul James; and anyone working on their behalf. But the order also applies to “all persons in possession of the above-referenced audio recordings and material until further hearing by this Court.”
Under state law, 911 recordings are public record. Law-enforcement agencies can choose not to release the audio of a 911 call if the audio identifies the caller. But if the audio cannot be released, agencies have to release a written transcript of the call. They can also release audio edited to obscure the voice of the caller.
And they can request that 911 recordings be sealed through a court order. However, the new media’s attorneys say law-enforcement agents and prosecutors have to prove that sealing the recordings is necessary by a preponderance of the evidence.
In this case, the Winston-Salem Journal sought the 911 recordings soon after Sampson was shot to death. The motion alleges that the Journal did not get any notification that police and prosecutors were trying to formally seal the recordings. And they never received a notification about a hearing in Hall’s chambers. There’s nothing in the public record indicating that Hall took sworn testimony from anyone, the motion says.
