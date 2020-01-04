Map 4

Age: 28 Date: April 1

Where: 200 E. Clemmonsville Road

Anyone arrested: No

Watkins’ body was found with a gunshot wound in the backyard of a home about 6:50 a.m. Investigators said the shooting didn’t occur in the yard where his body was found.

