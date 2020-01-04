Age: 16 Date: Oct. 29
Where: 2200 Pittsburg Ave.
Anyone charged: Yes
Jamison, a student and football player at Winston-Salem Prep, was driving an SUV near the intersection of Pittsburg Avenue and Burton Street when he was shot during a botched robbery, police said. Zacchaeus Semaj Williams, 17, was charged with murder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.