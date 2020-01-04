Age: 16 Date: Oct. 29

Where: 2200 Pittsburg Ave.

Anyone charged: Yes

Jamison, a student and football player at Winston-Salem Prep, was driving an SUV near the intersection of Pittsburg Avenue and Burton Street when he was shot during a botched robbery, police said. Zacchaeus Semaj Williams, 17, was charged with murder.

