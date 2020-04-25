Forsyth County Jail’s medical examiner wants a judge to keep a medical expert from testifying about the cause of an inmate’s death, which is at the center of a federal wrongful-death lawsuit.
Correct Care Solutions Inc., which is now known as Wellpath, is disputing what caused Stephen Antwan Patterson’s death on May 26, 2017. Zyrale Jeter, Patterson’s eldest son and the administrator of his father’s estate, is suing Correct Care in U.S. District Court in the Middle District of North Carolina. The lawsuit alleges that the jail’s medical personnel ignored and failed to treat Patterson’s high blood pressure, leading to his death.
According to an autopsy report, Patterson died from an irregular heartbeat caused by hyptensive cardiovascular diseases. Patterson had an enlarged heart and a thickened left ventricle, meaning the ventricle had to work harder to pump blood through the rest of his body, the autopsy said. The lawsuit said that Patterson came in with abnormally high blood pressure that should have prompted emergency medical treatment. According to the lawsuit, no one at the jail documented Patterson’s condition from May 20 to May 24 of 2017.
Correct Care officials have denied all the allegations, saying that Patterson failed to exercise reasonable care for his health and safety. But John Taylor, one of the attorneys representing Patterson’s estate, said in court papers filed April 1 that Correct Care didn’t directly challenge the cause of death until a mediation meeting on March 25.
According to Taylor, Correct Care officials said that they would have experts who would testify that the cause of death was a cardiac arrest stemming from a blood disorder known as fibromuscular dysplasia of the microscopic vessels. The disorder affects the arteries in the body and can slow the activity of the heart. In some cases, the disorder requires a pacemaker.
Taylor said in court papers that the revelation caused them to seek expert opinion on what Correct Care said was the cause of death. That led to Dr. Justin Smith, an expert cardiologist, who said in a report that he found no evidence to dispute the official cause of death. He also found no evidence of fibromuscular dysplasia in Patterson’s autopsy report.
Jennifer Milak, an attorney for Correct Care, said in court papers filed Tuesday that plaintiffs should have designated Smith as an expert in August 2019. She said Correct Care Solutions had always disputed Patterson’s official cause of death.
Attorneys for Correct Care Solutions have not filed any court documents that mentions fibromuscular dysplasia. It has only been mentioned in the court papers that Taylor filed on April 1.
Milak did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment.
Judy Q. Lilley, a spokeswoman for Wellpath, said the company does not comment on pending litigation.
