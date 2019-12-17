With rain falling outside, six people huddled in the dark, small living room of a house on Patria Street in southern Winston-Salem to mourn the loss of a child.
On Monday night, Winston-Salem police responded to calls about a fight at the nearby intersection of Wright and South Main streets. By the time officers arrived, the fight was over and the body of Olajuwon Tillman, 15, body lay in the street. Someone had shot him during the fight, making him the third high school student killed in the city since October.
The fight wasn’t a fair one, according to Cynthia Ridgill, Tillman’s grandmother. Her grandson — the one who always smiled at her when he saw her and walked his goofy “swag” walk — had just got into a fight with one of those other boys at school earlier Monday, she said. Tillman had whooped the other boy, Ridgill said, and instead of taking the loss, the boy and some others came to Tillman’s neighborhood Monday night, ganged up on him and shot him.
“It was premeditated,” Valeria Robinson said. She said Tillman was like her son — she’s known him since he was in pampers. “Cowards. After you go get your behind whipped, you want to come back with a gun.”
Korona Wolfe’s tears streamed down her face while she took a long drag of a cigarette. She wants to know why her son had to be the one to get shot. Tillman wasn’t a perfect kid, but he knew better than to mess around with guns.
“My son got in a whole lot of fights, but he never went to go get a gun and shoot somebody,” Wolfe said.
***
Winston-Salem police recovered ballistic evidence from the scene and are investigating. Lt. Gregory Dorn said the early investigation indicates that Tillman’s death stemmed from a fight at Parkland High School, but he didn’t elaborate. Dorn said there is reason to believe that some of those involved are in gangs but Monday night’s killing wasn’t gang-related.
On Oct. 17, Jumil Robertson, 17, a student at Glenn High School, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Argonne Boulevard. Police have charged four people in connection with his death, three are teenagers.
Then, on Oct. 29 — a teacher workday for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools — Jayden Jamison, 16, was shot to death at the intersection of Pittsburg Avenue and Burton Street during what authorities said was a botched robbery. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested a 17-year-old a day later, charging him with murder in Jamison’s death.
Dorn, the head of the police department’s criminal investigations division, said he wishes he knew why the victims of gun violence seemingly keep getting younger and younger. But he does know that police are committed to preventing as many shootings as they can.
So far in 2019, police have seized over 800 guns, more than in 2018, Dorn said. But the problems persist.
Shootings into houses or cars — a common theme of drive-by shootings — have increased significantly over the past three years. In 2017, there were 120 such shootings, compared with 172 through Dec. 11 of this year, a 43% increase.
Angela Hairston, the superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, issued a statement Tuesday expressing condolences for Tillman’s family and friends at Parkland.
“In the season that is supposed to be filled with hope and joy, this latest tragedy proves we must join together as a community and shine a light on youth violence,” Hairston wrote. “Aggressive and violent behavior at school and in the community are directly affecting our teens. ... It will take us all working together to build more positive after-school and community outlets for students. We must keep our children safe.”
Tillman is the 28th person killed in Winston-Salem this year, and the 22nd person killed by a gun. There were 25 homicides in the city at in 2018, 20 of which were gun-related.
***
Tillman’s family doesn’t know why kids are messing with guns, either. Maybe it’s the parents’ lack of influence. Robinson said she would never let one of her boys get a gun.
Regardless, whoever killed Tillman had one. Tillman had dreams of being a rapper, and took the stage name of Losso Richie. Wolfe, still in tears, remembered how her boy was always on his phone, rapping into it. He had some studio space booked to record some songs next week. Now, Ridgill said she thinks her grandson is in heaven eating fried chicken with mac and cheese, his favorite meal.
“I keep asking why? Why has this happened?” Wolfe said.
There is a picture hanging on the walls of Wolfe’s house on Patria Street. It is of Tillman and his little brother, Kayshawn Windley, from 2011. Tillman has a basketball and Windley has his hands up. Both are smiling.
Kayshawn Windley is 12 now, and on Tuesday morning he decided he needed to be tough and go to school. It’s the last day of basketball tryouts at Flat Rock Middle School, Wolfe explained, and Windley wants to make the team.
“He said he wanted to go make his big brother proud.”
"Tillman’s family doesn’t know why kids are messing with guns, either. Maybe it’s the parents lack of influence. " Maybe perhaps, it might have to do with kids having NO positive adult role models around to "influence" them to do the right thing. By Tillman's family member's own admission, Tillman "got into a lot of fights," which might lead one to conclude Tillman was a wannabe bully thug whose mission was to instigate and provoke fellow kids his age. Well in this day and age, that thuggish behavior comes with dire consequences, and "bad boy" Tillman learned this the hard way which cost him his life. Perhaps if the "adults" in Tillman's life weren't sitting around all day "smoking cigarettes and drinking beer," he'd be alive today. Sorry I have to be so blunt about this, but I'm sick and tired of these so-called adults being 'shocked' when their kids (who've acted badly and thuggishly throughout their young lives) wind up being killed. Even in this article, one of the "adults" in Tillman's life seems to be almost bragging that Tillman "kicked some kid's butt" in a fight, then seems bewildered when the kid who's "butt was kicked" showed up with a gun and exacted revenge. Reading this story and the response of the so-called "adults" in Tillman's life reminds me of the ol' adage, "you reap what you sow."
