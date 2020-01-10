Investigators have linked a car and a woman to an armed robbery that happened Dec. 23 at a sweepstakes business in Kernersville, authorities said Friday. A security guard was shot during the robbery, investigators said.

The suspects used a dark-colored Kia Soul to commit the robbery, Kernersville police said. A woman drove the vehicle, according to authorities.

Police have release photos of a woman they suspect was involved and of the vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery around 4:30 a.m. at the Fun Zone Sweepstakes, 723 E. Mountain St. During the robbery, a private security guard was shot and wounded, police said.

The guard was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital, police said. An undisclosed amount of money was stolen from the business.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the woman's identity can call Kernersville police at 336-996-3177.

