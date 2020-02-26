The murder of NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather will be re-examined by the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission next month during a public hearing.
The hearing is scheduled to begin on March 9 in Raleigh. Two things could happen — the commission could find sufficient evidence of innocence to forward the case to a panel of three superior court judges who would ultimately determine if a defendant should be exonerated or the commission could simply close the case after determining that there isn't enough evidence.
The commission has reviewed more than 2,700 claims and has only granted exonerations in 12 since it began operating in 2007. This is the second case from Forsyth County that has resulted in a hearing before the commission.
A lot is not known publicly about the hearing. That includes what new evidence the commission may be considering. Beth Tanner, the commission's associate director, said in an email that the hearing is scheduled to last from March 9 through March 13 and will be held at 901 Corporate Drive in Raleigh. The hearing will start at 10 a.m. March 9, she said.
Tanner said she could not confirm the name of the case because it is not public. On the first day of the hearing, the commission will likely post the name of the case on its Facebook page, she said.
The commission usually reviews new evidence that was not presented in front of a jury and credible and verifiable evidence of innocence, according to its website. It does not consider things such as procedural errors.
What is known is that the commission is looking at the cases of all five teenagers who were convicted of killing Nathaniel Jones on Nov. 15, 2002. Four of the teenagers were 15 and one was 14 at the time of their arrest. Four of the teenagers are alive and are in their 30s. One was killed last year.
Jones, 61, a church-going gas station owner, was found dead on Nov. 15, 2002 in the carport of his house on Moravia Street. He had been beaten, gagged and bound. He was left to die from a heart arrhythmia brought on by the stress of the attack, according to an autopsy.
Nathaniel Arnold Cauthen and his brother, Rayshawn Denard Banner, are both serving life sentences for first-degree murder in Jones' death. They are both eligible for parole after 25 years. Christopher Levon Bryant, Dorrell Queshawn Brayboy and Jermal Matthew Tolliver each received a minimum of 14 years for second-degree murder and another 13 to 16 months for common-law robbery.
Cauthen and Bryant have both filed claims of innocence with the commission, according to a 2018 consent order asking for a production of documents. In late January, the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office took the court files of all five defendants, which renders them not publicly available. Presumably, prosecutors took the court files to review them and prepare for the hearing in March.
Brayboy was stabbed to death in August 2019 in the parking lot of the Food Lion store on New Walkertown Road.
Paul, now an NBA basketball player with the Oklahoma City Thunders, attended West Forsyth High School at the time of his grandfather's death. A day after Jones was killed, Paul signed a letter of intent to play at Wake Forest University. Five days after his grandfather's death, Paul scored 61 points in a basketball game, intentionally missing a free throw to honor his grandfather's age.
No one, including Chris Paul, from Jones' family could be reached for comment Wednesday. A spokeswoman for the Chris Paul Family Foundation did not respond to an email from the Winston-Salem Journal Wednesday seeking comment.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill also did not respond to a request for comment. He has typically declined to comment on pending legal matters.
During the trial, attorneys for the five teenagers accused Winston-Salem police of coercing statements without advising the teenagers of their rights or having their parents present. Willie Bryant, Christopher Bryant's brother, filed a complaint in 2003 with the city over how the police department handled the investigation.
Their attorneys also raised questions about the testimony of Jessicah Black. Black testified that she drove the five defendants to and from Jones' house and that she heard them brag about the crime. She was never charged in connection to Jones' death.
In a letter to the Winston-Salem Journal, Bryant said detectives tricked them.
"We were only 15!" he said in the letter, according to a 2013 column by Scott Sexton. "We were stoned! Our mommies weren't allowed to sit next to us! Not fair!"
Tolliver said in a pre-trial motion: "One of them kept tapping the middle of my arm while talking about the death penalty, and saying that this was where the lethal injection would go into my arm. I got more and more scared and confused and just wanted the police to let me go home."
Because all five were teenagers at the time, none of them would have been eligible for the death penalty.
In 2004, after he was convicted, Cauthen denied that he had anything to do with Jones' murder. Their attorneys argued that they were coerced into making statements and there was no physical evidence linking them to the crime scene.
"I'm sorry this man lost his life, but I can't tell you who killed this man," Cauthen said in 2004.
