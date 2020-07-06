HIGH POINT — High Point Police Department released a list of Fourth of July related incidents officers responded to over the weekend.
Police said they encountered the following in the 600 block of Wesley Drive:
- A juvenile who was on his porch was struck in the face by fireworks. The house and the front door were damaged and smoke filled the residence from a firecracker that entered the home.
- A woman seated in a chair on her front porch was hit in the neck and on her left side by fireworks. The device also put holes in the front porch and caused damage to the home.
- A vacant residence in the 600 block was being used for drug activity and as a hang out spot.
- Juveniles and adults rode dirt bikes, performing stunts in the roadway.
- Numerous fights and disturbances, likely caused by people shooting fireworks at each other, police said.
Officers also responded to reports of large crowds and similar activity on Kroll Lane, Gavin Drive, Waynick Street, Walnut Street and Green Drive, which police said was completely impassable.
Police reported crimes and damages in several other areas around High Point:
- On Hedrick Avenue, police responded to a house damaged by gunfire. Police said they believe the gunfire was celebratory and that the house was not intentionally targeted. They said the bullet entered the window of a child, but no one was injured.
- On Academy Street, police responded to a call reporting shots fired. Police said officers saw a person shooting a firearm in a parking lot. He fled into a house and police secured a search warrant. Justin Wright, 30, was charged and arrested after officers found a firearm, police said.
High Point police said their officers responded to 271 calls for service between 6 a.m. on July 4 and 6 a.m. on July 5. Of those, 37 were related to fireworks.
Anyone with information about the events over the weekend can contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.
