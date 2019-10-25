police

GREENSBORO — Police said two people were in stable condition Friday after being injured in a possible drive-by shooting.

Officers responded about 8:40 p.m. Friday to 2115 Byrd St. in reference to a possible drive-by shooting, police said in a news release. Officers found two people who had been shot. Both were in stable condition and were taken to a hospital by EMS, police said.

Police said they have no suspect information.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

