GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after four people who had been shot showed up at a local hospital.
Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. Thursday to a report of an aggravated assault near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Randolph Avenue, police said in a news release. Four people were taken by private vehicle to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.
Police said they have no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3tips mobile app or website.
