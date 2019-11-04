A Winston-Salem man was indicted Monday on charges that he filed fraudulent medical claims with an insurance company for himself and his mother.
Jamel Deshawn Robinson, 27, of the 3900 block of Oak Ridge Drive was indicted on one count of felony insurance fraud and one count of obtaining property by false pretenses. He was also indicted on one count of attempted obtaining property by false pretenses. The indictments mean that the case is now in Forsyth Superior Court, where either a trial date is set or a plea deal is negotiated. That process could take a number of months and up to a year.
According to the indictments, the alleged fraud happened between Jan. 9 and May 18 of 2017. Indictments allege that Robinson attempted to obtain property by false pretenses on May 5, 2018.
The N.C. Department of Insurance said in a news release last year that Robinson filed 12 fictitious medical claims under his name and another five false medical claims under his mother’s name. Those fraudulent claims were made with American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, Ga., which is more commonly known as Aflac.
The company reimbursed Robinson $14,455, according to the news release. Winston-Salem police arrested Robinson on Sept. 11, 2018, and he was given a $1,500 bond.
The indictments also allege that Robinson tried to get $2,000 from Northern Arizona University by submitting a fraudulent document to get a student loan. The indictments allege that Robinson falsified a notary stamp and a signature on the document.
That incident is alleged to have happened May 18, 2018.
