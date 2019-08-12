Mayor Allen Joines and other elected officials said during a news conference Monday morning they would ensure a thorough and transparent police investigation into last week's fatal shooting of Julius "Juice" Sampson outside BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall.
Race has emerged as an issue in the case. People on social media have said that the man charged in Sampson's death, a 22-year-old white man named Robert Anthony Granato, used a racial epithet toward Sampson, who is black. Granato, of the 100 block of Cloverhurst Court, is charged with felony murder and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon while or after consuming alcohol.
Arnita Miles, a former Winston-Salem police officer who was Sampson's friend and organized a vigil for him last week, sent a letter to members of the Winston-Salem City Council. She raised questions about the police investigation, particularly about witnesses police had not interviewed and the response time of police and EMS to the scene.
"I think it's extremely important that we as elected officials stand in support of the friends and family of Julius Sampson," Joines said at the news conference, which was held in City Council Chambers. Behind him stood a number of local and state elected officials, including city council members; Dave Plyler, the chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners; and state Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth.
State Rep. Derwin Montgomery, D-Forsyth, said many people, particularly in the black community, have every right to raise questions about the investigation. He also urged people to wait for the investigation to be completed.
Last week, Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said investigations had not uncovered evidence that the shooting was racially motivated. However, she did say that both men used racial epithets during an argument before the shooting.
She has declined to clarify what she meant when she said that the fatal shooting was not racially motivated or to say which racial epithet each man used or who used it first.
She also has declined to confirm reports on social media that the run-in between the two men began when Sampson defended a female bartender.
The Winston-Salem Journal has not heard from anyone who directly witnessed the fight or the shooting.
Granato is being held in the Forsyth County Jail without bond on the murder charge. He is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Aug. 22.
Funeral services for Julius "Juice" Sampson Jr. are scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday at Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St.