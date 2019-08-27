Officers with multiple law enforcement agencies and various community members will go door-to-door in the neighborhoods around Bowman Gray Stadium on Wednesday afternoon in an effort to gather information about three recent killings in the area.
The canvass is a Violent Crimes Task Force initiative, and the group will gather at Bowman Gray Stadium, 1250 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, at 3:30 p.m.
The groups plan to knock on doors in three area neighborhoods, including the apartments on Cole Ridge Circle where 5-year-old Alberto Rios Navarrette was shot and killed on July 6.
Navarrette was playing in his parents’ living room when a bullet fired from outside the home killed him. Winston-Salem Police detectives have charged three people in connection to the killing — 17-year-old Oscar Rodriguez Mendez and two juveniles whose names are not being released.
Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 17-year-old Santiago Marcial Rodriguez on a charge of murder but have been unable to locate him.
Detectives are also looking for leads on two other homicides, the June 5 killing of David Perez Pineda and the July 16 killing of 18-year-old Eneas Fladimir Bustos-Rojas.
Police found Pineda’s body in the driveway of a home in the 2200 block of Cole Road at about 11 p.m. on June 5. Police said he died from a gunshot wound. The occupants of the home said they did not know Pineda, according to police.
Detectives, in a news release, said they are looking for information about Pineda’s whereabouts before his death.
On July 16, officers responded to a wooded area near Timlic Avenue where Busto-Rojas was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Family members told police they last saw Busto-Rojas walking away from the home in the early morning hours of July 15.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about any of the three homicides to come forward in order to assist them in making an arrest. During the door-to-door canvass, language translators will be available for anyone with information, and homicide detectives will be present.
If you have information about the killings, you can also contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers may also be reached on its Facebook page, “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County.”