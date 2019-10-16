A 78-year-old female resident of an assisted-living facility was lying on the floor in a hallway while employees were video-taping and encouraging a fight between two other female residents, according to a search warrant filed recently in the Forsyth County Hall of Justice.
Three employees of Danby House assisted-living and memory-care facility on Burke Mill Road have been charged with misdemeanor assault of a disabled person in connection to the June 19 incident. Those employees are Taneshia Deshawn Jordan, 26, of Clemson Circle; Tonacia Yvonne Tyson, 20, of Cedar Ridge Circle; and Marilyn Latish McKey, 32, of Underwood Avenue. All have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Nov. 14.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services also has barred Danby House from admitting new residents because of a slew of patient care "deficiencies." Those deficiencies include lack of employee training and instances when employees failed to administer prescribed medications to patients. One resident, who was supposed to get medication twice a day, would get that medication only once a day and there was a period of 17 days when the resident didn't get the medication at all, according to NCDHHS records.
The facility is designed to serve 52 assisted senior living and 48 memory care residents.
According to the search warrant, Alexandria Johnson called Winston-Salem police on June 21 after she received two videos from another woman, who had gotten them from Jordan. One of the videos showed employees encouraging two female residents to fight while one of the employees recorded it. The second video showed an employee pushing one of the female residents into a room. That same video showed a third female resident, 78, lying on the floor in a hallway. At least two employees are shown walking by the resident and leaving her on the floor, the search warrant said.
Detective Matthew O'Reilly of the Winston-Salem Police Department wrote that police determined that the woman on the floor was not at all involved in the altercation between the other two female residents and that she was not injured. O'Reilly said in his affidavit for the search warrant that, despite having interviewed all the staff members in the memory-care unit, "it has not been determined how (the resident) ended up lying on the floor during the incident."
Detectives also talked to the two female residents who fought and they told police they were not injured. They appeared to investigators not to be injured and did not need medical attention, the search warrant said.
O'Reilly sought the search warrant to get patient records for the third female resident. The search warrant does not indicate what he found in the patient records. Jordan, Tyson and McKey have not been charged in connection with what happened to the third female resident.
All three women gave statements to the Winston-Salem Police Department. McKey told police that she did push one of the two female residents involved in the fight into her room.
"Marilyn said that (the resident) was not injured during that incident, but also admitted that neither she nor any other staff member checked on (the resident) after that to confirm that she was not injured," O'Reilly wrote in the search warrant.
Tyson told Winston-Salem police that she was in the room when the two female residents were fighting and admitted to being the person who asked if someone was recording the fight. She said she is also the person heard in the video asking if whoever was recording to send her the video, the search warrant said.
Tyson also said she recorded the second video that showed McKey pushing the resident into her room.
Jordon told Winston-Salem police that she recorded the fight between the two female residents and that she was the person heard in the video encouraging one of the residents to punch the other in the face. She also said she was there when McKey is alleged to have pushed one of the female residents into her room, the search warrant said.
One of the two female residents involved in the fight will turn 71 later this month and the other is 74.
Alexandria Johnson told Winston-Salem police that she had contacted Danby House officials after she received the videos. She only called the police after she did not hear from Danby House officials, according to the search warrant.
On June 24, Winston-Salem police talked to Brooke Wood, regional vice president of operations for Affinity Living Group, which owns Danby House. Wood told police that all staff members were notified of the altercation at a meeting on June 21, the same day that Johnson called Winston-Salem police. Wood told police that she wasn't aware that a second video existed, according to the search warrant.
Wood was shown the video that day and told police that the staff members involved would be suspended pending an internal investigation.
Affinity Living LLC released a statement last week that said Danby House has a zero-tolerance policy for mistreatment of residents. The statement said that McKey, Tyson and Jordan were all immediately fired in June "when community management was alerted to this situation."
"Administrators have been working closely with the Winston-Salem Police Department throughout its investigation to ensure justice is served," the statement said. "Additional staff training and a more rigorous vetting process for all new and existing employees at Danby House has been implemented."
The statement said Danby House also has undergone leadership changes in the past few months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.