The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office assisted in identifying and arresting a Houston man accused of killing his girlfriend, the daughter of a Harris County deputy sheriff, authorities said Thursday.
Houston police went to the scene of the death of Darlene Solis, 34, on April 30, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said. Solis’ father, a Harris County deputy sheriff, discovered his daughter’s body after his family hadn’t heard from Solis for three days.
Solis had been shot several times and died in her Houston apartment, according to the sheriff’s office and the Houston Police Department. Houston investigators then linked Solis’ ex-boyfriend, Corey Lewis Campbell, to her death in what they described as a case of domestic violence.
Campbell had previously lived with Solis, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators learned that Campbell was traveling in the Solis’ vehicle possibly to North Carolina.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office learned that Campbell was staying with his mother in Forsyth County, the sheriff’s office said.
Forsyth investigators then found and kept watch on Campbell while Houston detectives obtained a murder warrant to arrest Campbell, the sheriff’s office said.
Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies arrested Campbell on May 1, the sheriff’s office said.
Campbell, 31, of Walnut Cove was charged with murder by a Harris County authorities and charged with being a fugitive locally, the sheriff’s office said. Campbell was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.
Campbell is scheduled to appear on May 8 in Forsyth District Court.
Houston police Sgt. M. Casso praised the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office in the case.
“Sheriff Kimbrough and the Forsyth County investigators were instrumental in our investigation and taking the suspect into custody,” Casso said. “The Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Houston Police Homicide, and more importantly, the family of Darlene Solis are truly thankful for the dedication and professionalism of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.