HIGH POINT — A standoff between a man and police ended after three hours of negotiations Wednesday morning.
Officers went to the 2000 block of Arden Place at 7:20 a.m. to serve mental commitment papers on an elderly man reported to be armed.
Police spokesman Lt. Curtis Cheeks said officers were never threatened but took extra precautions after the man's nephew and son told investigators that he did have a gun.
"Ninety-nine percent of the time we show up, knock, there's dialogue and we serve the papers," Cheeks said. "Knowing he had a gun we wanted be more cautious because we don't want to be the cause of more agitation."
Cheeks said investigators took time to find common ground with the man Wednesday until he finally agreed to go to the hospital.
Cheeks said because this incident involved a mental health patient, officers would not be releasing the man's name or further details about the situation.
The standoff caused police to close several roads in the area. They were reopened shortly before 11 a.m.