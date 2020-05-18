A Winston-Salem man has been charged with assaulting an employee at Forsyth Memorial Hospital. Police went to the hospital about 6 p.m. May 7 on a disturbance call. Officers found out that Cameron Denzel Mitchell and a pregnant patient had been involved in a disturbance.

Mitchell is the father of the then-unborn child, according to a news release. Police did not release details about the disturbance. Heidi Andrea Brown, 51, who works at the hospital, asked Mitchell to leave. Brown told police that Mitchell pushed her when she tried to intervene in the dispute. 

Mitchell left the hospital before police arrived. He was served a criminal summons at his home for misdemeanor assault on a female. 

Brown told police that she was not injured. 

