A Winston-Salem man has been charged with assaulting an employee at Forsyth Memorial Hospital. Police went to the hospital about 6 p.m. May 7 on a disturbance call. Officers found out that Cameron Denzel Mitchell and a pregnant patient had been involved in a disturbance.
Mitchell is the father of the then-unborn child, according to a news release. Police did not release details about the disturbance. Heidi Andrea Brown, 51, who works at the hospital, asked Mitchell to leave. Brown told police that Mitchell pushed her when she tried to intervene in the dispute.
Mitchell left the hospital before police arrived. He was served a criminal summons at his home for misdemeanor assault on a female.
Brown told police that she was not injured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.