A 21-year old man is dead of an apparent gunshot wound early Sunday, marking the city's fifth homicide in nine days.
Phillip Tyrone Legette Jr., of 222 N. Dunleith Ave., was lying on a sidewalk and unresponsive when police arrived at Silas Creek Apartments, 118 Charleston Court at 2 a.m. Charleston Court is near Silas Creek Parkway.
About 30 people were in the process of fleeing when officers arrived, according to police. Police received multiple calls about a shooting there.
The investigation is in the early stages and little information is available, the report said.
Legette is a graduate of Carver High School, where he was a standout athlete, running track and playing football for the Yellowjackets.
"He had a great character and helped everybody out," said Patricia Horne, the Family Engagement Coordinator at Carver.
The homicide is the 11th for the year, five of which have happened since May 23. No arrests have been made in any of the cases.
The other homicide victims are:
*Kelvin Juan Bonner, 27, of Park Circle was found dead after a shooting in the 100 block of Park Circle on May 27.
*Kevin Raphael Johnson, 49, of Parkwood Avenue was slashed to death on May 25 after a verbal argument turned physical, police said.
*Ella Lorine Crawley, 50, of Lawrence Way was found beaten May 23 in a park, and she died from her injuries on May 24, police said.
An autopsy showed that Crawley died from blunt-force trauma and strangulation.
* Jericka Nasgah McGee, 21, of the 4400 block of Whittier Road, was found dead of a gun shot on East 20th Street on May 28. An autopsy revealed she was pregnant.
