Police are continuing to investigate the homicide death of a 7-month-old boy who died as a result of multiple severe injuries nearly three weeks ago in Winston-Salem.
The baby, who has not been publicly identified, died at Brenner Children's Hospital after police responded to an apartment on July 4 in the 1900 block of Franciscan Drive on report of an infant who wasn't breathing.
The baby had several significant injuries, but police declined to specify what they were.
An autopsy confirmed the baby's death as a homicide, but no charges have been filed yet in the baby's death, police said Tuesday.
Six adults, who are all family members of the baby, were present at the Twin City apartment complex off Peters Creek Parkway when police arrived at 10:09 a.m., said Lt. Gregory Dorn with the criminal investigations division. No other children were home at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.