A Surry County man was arrested on numerous charges after authorities received a report of a home invasion, authorities said Wednesday.
Jeffrey O’Ryan Puckett, 26, of Dunaway Lane in Pilot Mountain was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, two counts of breaking and entering, two counts felony larceny after breaking and entering and other offenses, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said.
Puckett was being held Wednesday in the Surry County Jail with his bond set at $955,500, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office received an emergency call Tuesday about a home invasion, breaking and entering and larceny of motor vehicles involving two separate homes. Both incidents happened on Toms Creek Church Road in Pilot Mountain.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered that an elderly woman had been assaulted, the sheriff’s office said. During the investigation, the stolen motor vehicle was located traveling on Campbell Road in the Woodville community. Deputies, including Sheriff Steve Hiatt, pursued the stolen vehicle.
Deputies used stop sticks, but the suspect continued to flee in the stolen vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. The chase ended when a deputy’s vehicle was struck by the suspect’s vehicle.
No injuries occurred.