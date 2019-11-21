One of the last things Renee Dawn Dix told Brandon Darrell Fields to do was slow down as he drove down North Liberty Street one night in December 2018, a Forsyth County prosecutor said in court Thursday.
Instead of slowing down, Fields, behind the wheel of a 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis, sped up, crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle. Dix, 46, died immediately from multiple blunt-force injuries. Three other passengers in Fields’ car — Martha Snowden, 38; Gilbert Rossi, 29; and Daniela Litzinger, 22 — had numerous blunt-force injuries. Litzinger was ejected from Fields’ car and was later found pinned between the car and a chain-link fence surrounding a business.
Fields’ blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit, which is 0.08 percent.
“I wish I had never got behind the wheel of that car,” Fields said after he pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court on Thursday to one count of second-degree murder, one count of felony death by motor vehicle and three counts of felony serious injury by motor vehicle.
Judge J. Stanley Carmical handed down two consecutive sentences that totaled a minimum of 28 years and 11 months to a maximum of 36 years and six months in prison.
Assistant District Attorney Matt Breeding said Fields, who will turn 29 today, was driving south on North Liberty Street at 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2018. He, Dix, Snowden, Rossi and Litzinger had just left Dix’s house where they had spent several hours doing laundry, Breeding said. While at the house, Fields was drinking alcohol heavily and smoking marijuana. Fields later told Winston-Salem police that he had taken methamphetamine the day before the crash.
Dix told him that he shouldn’t drive because he was drunk. Fields, Breeding said, became belligerent and demanded to drive. Dix eventually let him drive.
On North Liberty Street, Fields was driving 65 mph in a 35-mph zone. Dix told him to slow down several times.
“Shut up,” Fields said in response, according to Breeding. “I’m going to show you what I can do.”
Then, Breeding said, Fields went even faster, swerving the car along the road.
Phillip Culler, an Asheboro resident, was driving a 2017 Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck northbound on North Liberty Street. Breeding said Fields swerved across Culler’s lane so sharply that Culler’s truck slammed into the passenger side of Fields’ car in a T-bone collision.
The aftermath of the crash was horrific. Dix couldn’t even be removed from the car and died at the scene, Breeding said.
Litzinger was pregnant at the time of the crash and miscarried afterward.
She also had multiple broken ribs, a crushed pelvis and internal injuries. She has to have a permanent catheter.
Rossi had a traumatic brain injury, multiple spinal fractures and lacerations to his internal organs. He just recently learned how to walk again, Breeding said.
Snowden had massive blunt-force injuries, including a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a cracked pelvis.
Culler received minor injuries and was able to leave the scene without going to the hospital.
After the crash, Fields was uncooperative at the scene and when he was taken to the hospital, he threatened hospital staff and would not cooperate with nurses trying to treat him. Breeding said Fields shouted profanity at one of the attending physicians in the emergency room.
Two hours after the crash, Fields’ blood-alcohol level was between 0.26 percent and 0.29 percent. Four hours after the crash, his blood alcohol level was 0.21 percent. He also had THC, an active metabolite of marijuana, and a small amount of methamphetamine in his system.
Breeding said that based on evidence from the scene and data from the Toyota Tacoma truck’s air bag module, investigators determined that Fields was going between 69 and 74 mph in a 35-mph zone before the crash. There’s no evidence that Fields applied the brakes.
Jerry Jordan, Fields’ attorney, said Fields has had a long history of drug addiction and alcohol abuse. Fields told Carmical that he had been drinking alcohol since he was 14.
Jordan said that while he was at the hospital, Fields constantly asked what had happened to Dix (he had not yet been told that she had died).
Breeding said Fields seemed more concerned about what was going to happen to him.
“All the questions he had about Rene’s conditions were followed with ‘What am I going to be charged with?’” Breeding said.
Breeding said that Fields may not have had the intent to kill Dix when he got behind the wheel of the car but every decision he made to drink alcohol, consume drugs and drive the car at a high rate of speed was deliberate and led inexorably to the fatal crash.
On the second row in Courtroom 5A sat six members of Dix’s family, including her parents.
They didn’t speak during the hearing, but Breeding read a statement that they wanted him to read to Carmical. In the statement, they said Dix had a heart of gold and that on the day she died, she was fixing food to provide for someone else. Their world, they said, ended the day Dix died.
“We pray that while he is in jail, anytime he plays cards, the Queens of Hearts comes up,” they said in the statement, in reference to Dix.
None of the survivors of the crash attended the hearing, but Rossi said in a statement to prosecutors that he had already forgiven Fields and that he loved him.
“I wish I could say that to his face,” Rossi said, according to Breeding.
Because of his injuries from the crash, Rossi couldn’t.
