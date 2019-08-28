HIGH POINT — A High Point University freshman is being held without bond after he was found with two firearms and ammunition on campus.
High Point police arrested Paul Arnold Steber, 19, in his dorm room Tuesday night.
The arrest happened after HPU students told university security officers that another student had two firearms on campus, according to a message that HPU sent to students and employees Tuesday night.
The university said in its email Tuesday night that "there is no immediate threat" to campus. HPU reported no injuries, and no shots were fired.
Steber was charged with two felony counts of possessing weapons on educational property and one felony count of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property, according to High Point police.
WGHP-Channel 8 reported Wednesday that High Point police records said that Steber allegedly had plotted to "shoot up the school" and had a "plan and timeline to kill people." Police said they seized two weapons from his dorm room: a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and a short-barreled 12-gauge black powder shotgun.
High Point police said they have no evidence of any additional threats.
In court Wednesday, according to WGHP, a Guilford County prosecutor said Steber had been researching mass shootings since last year and planned to kill his roommate and himself if they didn't get into a campus fraternity. The TV station also reported that the prosecutor said Steber, who's from Boston, picked a North Carolina college because it's easier to buy guns here than in Massachusetts.
High Point police said late Wednesday that a judge ordered Steber remain in jail without bond for up to 10 days. The judge also ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation.
A university spokeswoman said Steber is a first-year student who's majoring in political science and that HPU has banned him from campus.
State law generally bans people from carrying and possessing guns and other weapons on college and university campuses but makes some exceptions for college employees who live on campus and concealed handgun permit holders who leave a handgun in a closed container inside a locked vehicle.
[scared] Another homegrown domestic terrorist EAST of the "Southern" Border.
