HIGH POINT — A High Point school is on lockdown for a police situation outside the school.
Triangle Lake Montessori Elementary School went into lockdown just before 11 a.m. on Friday, Guilford County Schools spokesman Janson Silvers said.
"The situation is outside the school," Silvers said. "The kids are fine. There's nothing going on inside the school."
WGHP-Channel 8 is reporting that a shooting suspect has barricaded himself inside a home in the 2500-block of Triangle Lake Road in High Point.
High Point Police spokesman Lt. Curtis Cheeks could not immediately be reached for comment.
Because this is a lockdown, Silvers said, parents cannot pick up students from the school. He said parents have been notified.
