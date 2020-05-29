Good

HIGH POINT — The suspect in a Thursday night shooting should be considered armed and dangerous, High Point police said in a news release.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at 223 Dorothy St. around 10:15 p.m., police said in a news release. 

Police found a 27-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. Officers provided medical aid until Guilford County EMS arrived, police said. 

Nyrobi Dyshan Good, 45, of High Point was named as a suspect by police. Police said Good fled the scene before officers arrived and they have been unable to find him. 

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Good on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. 

Police warned Good should be considered armed and dangerous. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact High Point police at 336-883-3224 or Crimestoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

