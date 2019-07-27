HIGH POINT — Police responding to a crash Saturday morning found a Browns Summit man fatally shot in a vehicle.
Around 3:21 a.m., officers responded to the 2200-block of South Main Street after receiving multiple reports of a traffic crash involving a gray Nissan sedan that struck a utility pole, a police news release stated. The occupant was believed to be gravely injured.
The initial responding officers found 25-year-old Quenton M. Harrington in the driver's seat of the vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police also discovered that the vehicle had been struck by gunfire.
Medical personnel pronounced Harrington dead at the scene as a result of the injuries sustained from the shooting prior to the crash.
The High Point Police Department Traffic Unit is currently investigating the traffic accident which is standard protocol for any accident that results in serious injury or death.
The preliminary investigation indicates that the crash was a direct result of the injuries the driver sustained during the shooting.
Police detectives are still conducting an active investigation into this incident.