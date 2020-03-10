HIGH POINT — Four people have been charged with attempted first-degree murder charges in a child-abuse case flagged by a local elementary school, according to the High Point Police Department.

Police said they were contacted by the school, which they did not name, on Feb. 17 about a possible child-abuse case. While investigating with the Department of Social Services and Child Protective Services, police were confirmed the child suffered "significant physical injuries and health issues as the result of abuse," according to a police news release. Medical attention was provided to the victim and the recovery process is ongoing, police said.

Warrants were obtained on four caretakers of the child. Ajia Latoria Marshall, 31; Bradley Xavier Kimble, 38; were changed with for attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, and three counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Janie Benita Marshall, 53; Russell Prentice Bruinton, 57; face the same charges. Warrants are still outstanding for Bruinton and Janie Benita Marshall.

Ajia Marshall was also charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury.

The High Point Police Special Victims Unit is actively investigating the case. Due to the nature of this crime, police said specific information regarding the victim, elementary school and case details will not be released.

Contact Annette Ayres at 336-373-7019.

