HIGH POINT — A 14-year-old High Point Central student accused of threatening on social media to shoot another student was arrested today, police said.
Police said in a news release the high school's school resource officer heard about the threat from students.
Based on what was posted, the person making the threat said they planned to come from another city to the school to hurt a student at High Point Central, police said. However, investigators said the threat came from a fake social media account traced to a student at the school. They tracked down the account and identified the student within an hour of getting the tip, police said.
The student confessed, saying they did it "as a joke," police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.
