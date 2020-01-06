HIGH POINT - Police are looking for two men who robbed a Zaxby's at gunpoint Sunday night.
Police said two men wearing hoods and masks robbed the restaurant at 7:45 p.m. Sunday at 1827 N. Main St.
No one was injured, according to a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Wade at 336-887-7841. Or, call Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000.
