HIGH POINT — In the past week, police have responded to more than a dozen paintball attacks against people, vehicles or homes and four people now face charges in some of those attacks.
Police said they are still searching for more people in connection with the attacks.
Officers have responded to about 14 assault and vandalism calls since Thursday involving paintball guns, police said in a news release.
Police said all of the callers reported people driving around in a vehicle and shooting at a pedestrian, vehicle or house. Police called the paintball shootings "alarming" due to the "reckless manner of the assaults" and because of "the fear many victims have described while being assaulted."
On Sunday, one person was shot about 17 times at close range by people firing paintball guns at 2010 S. Main St., police said. The person, who was bleeding heavily, was treated by EMS.
Police said they got a description from the victim and video of the vehicles from a security camera. A few hours after the assault, officers found both cars at 605 Grayson St.
Officers found three paintball guns and an AR-15 rifle while searching the vehicles, police said.
Daniel Gelzer, 20, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, police said.
On Tuesday, officers responded to another paintball assault involving two people at University Parkway and Kearns Avenue. The victims gave police a license plate number and an officer found the vehicle a few minutes later. Three people were in the vehicle, police said, and paintball guns and ammunition were visible.
Cory Williams, 19, and Tiquan Brooks, 20, were arrested and charged with simple assault and assault by pointing a gun. They received $2,000 unsecured bails.
A 17 year old also in the vehicle will be charged on a juvenile petition, police said.
Also on Tuesday, a man told police he smashed his vehicle into a telephone pole when he sped away after someone pointed what he thought was a gun at him and began shooting near the intersection of Forrest Street and Woodrow Avenue.
He didn't realize it was a paintball gun until he got of his car and saw it covered in paint, police said.
Police are looking for a white SUV with a truck-style bed in that case.
Police said they are still investigating and identifying suspects and vehicles used. They said detectives were sent social media posts with videos of paintball shootings.
The paintball guns recovered by officers so far resemble AR-15 rifles, police said.
Anyone with information or anyone who sees a similar incident occurring can call High Point police at 336-883-3224.
