HIGH POINT — Three High Point men have been arrested in connection to a shooting Sunday.
Raekwon L. Blocker, 20, Adones Vanderhall, 18, and Laequan Tyriq Little, 20, are all charged with attempted first-degree murder after police said the three were involved in the shooting around 11:40 p.m. at 1009 Cassell St.
The men pulled past the residence, got out of a vehicle, stood in the roadway and fired multiple rounds at the home with rifles before fleeing in the vehicle, according to a police news release. No one was injured. A vacant house on Flint Avenue was also hit with a bullet.
The men were arrested Monday by High Point police. The U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force assisted in Blocker's arrest. In addition to the attempted murder charge, all three are charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Vanderhall and Little have bails set at $1 million each. There was no bail information provided for Blocker.