HIGH POINT — A High Point man wanted in a shooting that killed a teenager and injured two other people Sept. 16 has been arrested.
Around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Isaiah Emmanuel Rorie, 24, turned himself in and was served with a first-degree murder warrant in the death of 17-year-old Deanthony J. Little, also of High Point, police stated in a news release.
Rorie is also charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill in the shootings of 17-year-old Khasi L. Gladden and 20-year-old Kameron L. Turner the same night.
Rorie was placed in the Guilford County jail without bail. His next court date is Wednesday.
Police said the three who were shot got into a verbal exchange with people in another car Monday night before shots were exchanged between occupants of the two vehicles.
When the victims discovered that Little had been shot, they removed his body from the vehicle and left him in the road where he was later found by officers, police said.
Detectives said the shooting was not random and that people in both vehicles had previous contact with each other that likely led to what happened Monday.
