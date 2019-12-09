HIGH POINT — A man faces charges after police said he shot a person in the leg during a drug deal.
Marvin Bostic, 24, of High Point, is wanted on assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and armed robbery charges, a news release said.
Police said they responded Friday to High Point Medical Center a report of a shooting victim in the emergency room.
Officers said they learned through the investigation that it was determined that the victim and a driver went to Bostic to purchase illegal drugs and during the interaction Bostic pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money. Bostic then shot the victim in the leg, police said.
The victim was driven and dropped off at the emergency room.
