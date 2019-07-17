Bryce Denzel Stanback

HIGH POINT — A High Point man has been charged with first-degree murder in a May shooting death.

Bryce Denzel Stanback, 25, was arrested around 10:30 a.m. without incident by police and members of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force, according to a police news release.

Authorities said Stanback killed 23-year-old Cameron N. Owens, of Greensboro, who was found in a vehicle in the parking lot of a small apartment complex in the 200-block of Druid Street around 2 a.m. on May 23. Officers had responded to that area for a shots fired call.

Stanback is in Guilford County Jail without bail. Police said he is a violent chronic offender and had been notified of this status by police previously.

