ARCHDALE — A High Point man has been charged with second-degree murder in a Friday shooting that left an Archdale man dead, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said.
Corey Nathaniel Collins, 20, of Old Thomasville Road is being held without bail in the Randolph County Detention Center, the sheriff's office said Saturday in a news release.
Deputies responded about 7:45 p.m. Friday to Middle Point Road in Archdale and found 22-year-old Hunter Robinson shot to death. Collins was taken into custody at the scene for questioning before being charged, according to the sheriff's office.
Officials did not release a motive in the killing.
