HIGH POINT — A High Point man is accused of hitting two people with his SUV after an argument, threatening his girlfriend with a hatchet, and ramming a vehicle multiple times before later hitting the same car head-on, all within about a 2 1/2-hour window on Thursday.
James Randolph Miller, 44, no address listed, was jailed without bail on a domestic assault charge and $200,000 secure bail on a litany of charges ranging from driving while impaired to hit-and-run to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, police said in a news release.
Police first responded about 5:40 p.m. Thursday after a gold sport utility vehicle hit and injured two people at the intersection of East Russell Avenue and South University Parkway. Police said the driver got into an argument with a group of people walking and intentionally struck a 16-year-old male and a 23-year-old male before fleeing the area. The two victims had serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, police said.
Later that evening, officers responded about 8:15 p.m. to Bridlewood Avenue where they determined the suspect in the earlier hit-and-run, whom they identified as Miller, had been involved in a domestic dispute. Police said Miller argued with his ex-wife over the phone before threatening his girlfriend with a hatchet and physically assaulting her. She was able to escape and run to safety, police said.
Police said that after Miller left the Bridlewood Avenue residence, he rear-ended a vehicle on Skeet Club Road near the intersection of Aberdare Drive, then backed up and purposefully hit the vehicle two or three more times before fleeing the area. The driver called 911 and followed Miller's SUV to get the tag number. Police said Miller then turned his SUV around and rammed the other vehicle head-on, causing it to crash through a fence. The other driver was able to get out of his vehicle and run to safety, police said.
About 8:30 p.m., officers found and arrested Miller, whose gold GMC Yukon had also crashed and got stuck in the mud, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.