A Winston-Salem man is accused of trafficking heroin and of leading Salisbury police on a chase through western Rowan County.
Police said they were on the lookout for Deionte DayShaun Keaton, 24, of the 900 block of Mardon Circle, on Tuesday when he was spotted on Miller Road west of Salisbury. When officers attempted to stop his 2012 Honda Accord, Keaton refused to stop, according to police.
Officers chased the Honda onto N.C. 150 to Sherrills Ford Road but lost sight of the car. It was found at Rolling Hills Apartments on Ashbrook Road, and police said the help of concerned residents helped them find Keaton hiding in a dumpster at Rushco Food Store on Statesville Boulevard.
Keaton was charged with conspiracy to traffic heroin, two counts of trafficking the drug and felony fleeing to elude arrest.
Investigators did not report finding Keaton in possession of heroin but said the charges are related to the June 29 arrest of Michael Angelo White Jr., 39, of Midland. Police allege they found White with approximately 560 grams of heroin, 172 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of crystal methamphetamine and a semi-automatic handgun.
Police in Salisbury contacted authorities in Winston-Salem and investigators said they searched Keaton’s Mardon Circle home. They say the search turned up approximately half a kilogram of cocaine, along with an unspecified amount of marijuana and a gun.
Police say Keaton is likely to face charges in Forsyth County as a result.
