Age: 91 Date: Dec. 16

Where: 3984 Ebert Road

Anyone charged: No

The bodies of Helen North and her son, Eric North, were found at 3:43 p.m. Investigators determined that Helen North’s death was a homicide, and Eric North died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

