WINSTON-SALEM — One man died and another was seriously injured in a head-on collision on Union Cross Road late Saturday, according to a release from Winston-Salem police.
Gilmer Lee Flippen Jr., 65, of the 4400 block of Glenn Hi Road, died at the scene of the crash, according to the release. Han Sol Sim, 31, of the 500 block of Geoffrey Way in Kernersville, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.
At 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the two-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Union Cross Road, near Temple School Road.
A preliminary investigation indicates that a southbound 2002 Buick driven by Flippen was in the northbound lanes and collided with the 2012 Mitsubishi driven by Sim.
Union Cross Road was closed for approximately 4½ hours after the crash.
This is the first motor vehicle fatality of 2020 in the city. There were no vehicle fatalities during the same time-frame in 2019.
The investigation is continuing and no additional information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
