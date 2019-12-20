Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 336-727-7211.
A Winston-Salem sanitation worker shot and killed a co-worker Friday morning at a city public works building and later turned his gun on police officers before being killed himself, according to city officials.
The shooter, who police identified as 61-year-old Steven Haizlip, came to work with two handguns and the intentions of killing his coworker, Terry Lee Cobb Jr., 48, Winston-Salem police Capt. Steven Tollie said at a news conference in the parking lot of the Johnson Municipal Services Center.
The two had a long-standing dislike for each other, which boiled over into a physical run-in while on the job Thursday, Tollie said. On Friday morning, Haizlip went into the building and shot Cobb multiple times, killing him, Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said.
During the shooting, another city employee was shot and seriously injured. Authorities declined to release that employee’s name Friday, and Tollie said those injuries were a result of “collateral damage.” The employee underwent surgery and was in stable condition Friday afternoon, Tollie said.
Police declined to say where inside the building the shooting happened. While another employee was injured, Thompson said Cobb appeared to be Haizlip’s only target.
Pre-dawn shots fired
Police received multiple calls about the shooting starting at 6:37 a.m., and arrived at the public works facility at 6:41 a.m., Thompson said. Responding officers heard shots still being fired and went to the west side of the building, directly toward the threat.
Haizlip began shooting at police outside the building, firing multiple shots and hitting police Sgt. Cameron Stewart Sloan twice, Thompson said. Police returned fire, killing Haizlip. Officers applied a tourniquet to Sloan, and he underwent surgery at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Friday morning.
Thompson said Sloan was out of surgery Friday afternoon, awake and expected to be OK.
Because an officer shot and killed someone, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the use of force, standard protocol for all officer-involved shootings in the state. The police department’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident as a whole, Thompson said.
Cobb, a senior equipment operator, worked for the city for 20 years. Haizlip, a vehicle operator, had 12 years of service. It’s not clear why the two men disliked each other, police said.
'It's such tragedy'
Kathy Forte, Terry Cobb's mother-in-law, said Friday night that their family is "doing the best they can" in light of Cobb's death.
"It's such tragedy, especially because it's the holidays," Forte said. "We have to put our faith in God and carry on. We have been getting a lot prayers and condolences."
Cobb's death is made more tragic because his son, Bryce Cobb, just celebrated his 12th birthday.
"He is doing the best he can trying to process (his father's death)," Forte said. "He doesn't quite understand why someone took his daddy's life."
Terry Cobb was a good person, working two jobs — at the city's sanitation department in the daytime hours and at UPS in the evening hours, Forte said.
"He was a hard-working person and a very devoted father," she said. "Instead of celebrating Christmas, we are (mourning) a death."
Forte said she didn't know Haizlip, the accused shooter. Cobb told his wife on Thursday that he and Haizlip had an argument on Beeson Dairy Road while the men were working their garbage pick-up routes, Forte said.
Cobb had told Haizlip to slow down the truck he was driving, Forte said. "That kind of spilled over to this morning, I guess."
"(Haizlip) thought about it overnight, and he just come in this morning and wiped him (Cobb) out," Forte said. "He came in shooting."
Workplace safety review coming
Asked if Haizlip was lying in wait to ambush police, Tollie said he couldn’t make that determination yet and was reviewing video surveillance footage of the shooting.
Investigators are working to determine whether Haizlip legally owned the handguns, Tollie said.
The police department ruled Friday’s shooting as an episode of workplace violence, not a mass shooting.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said the city is reviewing its workplace safety procedures.
While guns are prohibited in city buildings, there are no security systems, such as metal detectors, in place to prevent guns from being brought into the workplace, Joines said.
Both Joines and Thompson expressed their condolences to the families of the victims involved, and the victims of gun violence in general in Winston-Salem, with Joines calling the ordeal a tragic incident.
Thompson called gun violence the greatest challenge facing law enforcement.
'It feels like Vietnam'
Some employees, like Herbert Martinez, had not yet made their way inside the building when the shooting started Friday morning.
Standing in the parking lot after the fact, Martinez said he was in his truck Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. when a coworker of his ran outside and said someone was shooting. He stayed in his truck until hearing more shots, when he and his coworker ran and hid in a nearby ditch, where they called police.
“I’m safer here, I said ‘I’m not coming out of here until it’s safer to come out,’” Martinez said. “My coworker that was with me said ‘OK I’m ready to come out of here in a few minutes. It feels like Vietnam.’”
'Hope citizens have prepared'
In a Friday morning email to city employees, City Manager Lee Garrity first acknowledged the shooting and also expressed his condolences to the families and victims involved.
Thompson drew attention to the danger of workplace violence and the threat of an active shooter.
"However, as I have spoken publicly, I hope that our citizens have prepared themselves for the active shooter threat," Thompson said. "For years, the city of Winston-Salem has prepared its employees for incidents of this nature because they have become so prevalent across our country."
The city's employee assistance provider is providing counselors to employees who need assistance in the aftermath of the shooting, Thompson said.
In addition to city sanitation services, the Johnson Municipal Services Center houses Winston-Salem’s engineering field offices, its employee development suite and its employee medical services.
Cobb is the 30th person killed in Winston-Salem in 2019, compared to 26 people killed in the city for the year of 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.