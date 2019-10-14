GREENSBORO — Seeing Isaiah Fox back in a Guilford County courtroom last Thursday is something his accusers never expected.
Greensboro residents might remember Fox as the man charged in a 2015 94-minute crime spree and chase that injured six victims across the city, including a golfer hit by a car.
Those crimes include stealing $900 worth of Michael Kors purses, assaulting a TJ Maxx security guard, beating a woman's face into a sidewalk, injuring an elderly woman and stealing her Kia, striking a golfer with the Kia, stealing a Toyota 4Runner from an elderly man, striking several vehicles, threatening a homeowner on Gorrell Street, holding a 5-year-old at gunpoint and beating the boy's mother before threatening another nearby resident, police said.
The crime spree stopped when police shot Fox on Sues Blues Alley.
And the victims thought they were done with Fox when he took an Alford plea in July 2016. An Alford plea means Fox never admitted guilt but acknowledged that taking the offer was in his best interest. In exchange, he received a 35-year prison sentence.
But earlier this year, the N.C. Court of Appeals overturned Fox's conviction of common law robbery, which negated the entire plea.
That put Fox right back in front of a Guilford County judge.
Many victims and their families filled the first two rows of Courtroom 4C Thursday, expecting him to take a new plea deal.
But that didn't happen.
"Mr. Fox wants to take responsibility,"said Fox's defense attorney, Brennan Aberle. "And he wants to apologize to everyone."
But Aberle said he advised Fox not to take the new deal.
Prosecutor Chris Parrish offered a plea bargain that would leave Fox's sentence up to the judge — a sentence that could be anywhere between six and 227 years in prison.
"No sane person would expose themselves to that," Aberle said.
Instead, Aberle told Parrish to accept a 20-year prison sentence or plan to go to trial.
The golfer, Kevin Reinert, sat in the front row, next to several family members and a friend. He shook his head.
Parrish walked over to him and the other victims in the courtroom and asked if they wanted him to accept that deal.
"No, not in the least," Reinert answered.
Parrish walked back in front of Judge Lora Cubbage and told Aberle to prepare for a Dec. 2 trial.
Aberle said they plan to mount a temporary insanity defense. From the beginning, Fox has said he was drugged prior to the crime spree.
But that's something else Reinert said he can't accept.
"There's no excuse," Reinert said. "He left me for dead. He didn't stop. He didn't get out. His only interest was in himself that day."
Reinert has been the most vocal of Fox's accusers.
The retired Air Force colonel was checking his email at the 18th hole of Starmount Forest Country Club when he heard the low hum of a motor getting closer to him. He looked up in time to see the Kia accelerating. Reinert was thrown 20 feet in the air.
Reinert's injuries include two broken kneecaps, a broken left femur, torn ligaments and what he called a "busted-up shoulder."
Since that day in 2015, Reinert has been in constant pain, suffering through medical appointments, bills and rehab, he said.
"I live in pain everyday," Reinert said, adding that its both physical and psychological.
Reinert wants Fox to get the maximum sentence.
The night before Thursday's hearing, Reinert net with the woman whose face was disfigured when she was beaten. He said she's still too traumatized to face Fox.
"He injured so many people and he will do it again," Reinert said. "People in Greensboro do not need him on the streets."
Reinert said he would have accepted Fox receiving 35 years in prison but nothing less than that.
His wife, Jean, said she watches her husband suffer everyday. A 20-year sentence, she said, mean Fox wins and her family loses.
Their son and daughter, with tears in her eyes, stood nearby and watched their dad react to the hearing.
"He broke us once," said LeeAnne Reinert, Kevin's daughter. "He won't break us again."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.