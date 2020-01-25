MallShooting

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department respond to a shooting at Hanes Mall on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

An 18-year-old shot and seriously injured another, younger boy outside of a clothing store at Hanes Mall, according to court documents and the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Isaac Banos-Salazar, 18, of Barney Avenue, opened fire with a Taurus 9mm handgun about 8:37 p.m. while standing outside the Forever 21 clothing store at the mall, according to police and court documents.

Banos-Salazar fired multiple rounds at Martin Quiterio Avila, seriously injuring him, according to a warrant for Salazar’s arrest. Police have not released Avila’s age, although he is referred to a juvenile.

Officers found Avila lying on the sidewalk outside J.C. Penney’s, police said. Forsyth County EMS took Avila to an area hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Avila and Banos-Salazar know each other. On Friday night, Winston-Salem police Lt. Vince Rega said the shooting wasn’t random.

The shooting shattered several windows at Forever 21, but no one inside the store was shot or injured, police said.

Officers began searching the area around Hanes Mall, and found Banos-Salazar in one of the mall parking lots, police said. Officers took Banos-Salazar into custody at 8:54 p.m. near the Dave & Busters restaurant. Police said they found the Taurus handgun on Banos-Salazar when they arrested him.

Banos-Salazar is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, carrying a concealed gun and discharging a firearm in city limits. He is being held under a $50,000 secured bond, and is described as a “danger to others” on a court document explaining the conditions surrounding his bail amount.

Authorities ask anyone with information or video footage of the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or online at the “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” Facebook page.

