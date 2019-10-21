Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies seized a gun from a 15-year-old Parkland High School student Monday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
No one was harmed, and the gun was never displayed. The preliminary investigation has not uncovered a threat to any student or staff member, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies assigned to Parkland as school resource officers worked with school administrators to search the student after getting an anonymous tip. They found a handgun in the 15-year-old student’s backpack.
“I appreciate the individual who gave us the anonymous tip,” Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said in a statement. “The adage ‘if you see something, say something’ is used so frequently we forget that the truth of the matter is, by doing so, you just may save a life.”
The student is being charged with felony possession of a firearm on educational property and felony possession of a stolen firearm. The student is not being named because he is a juvenile. The sheriff’s office said it would not release any further information.
Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system, said parents were notified about the incident at 2:40 p.m. He said school administrators are following the school system’s disciplinary guidelines but declined to say whether the student has been suspended. He said he did not immediately know how many gun incidents have happened this school year.
“We’ve had far more incidents of toy guns than real guns,” Campbell said.
He said school leaders have made it clear that guns, whether real or not, are not allowed on school property.
“Thankfully, no one was threatened or injured,” he said.
Anyone with information on this incident should call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800 for English or 336-728-3904 for Spanish. Calls to CrimeStoppers can be made anonymously.
