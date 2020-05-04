A Mount Airy man was arrested Sunday after a traffic stop in Rural Hall, authorities said Monday.
Erik Derell Farris, 36, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamines and maintaining a vehicle to sale a controlled substance, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana and other offenses, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
Farris was being held Monday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set $50,000, the sheriff's office said. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 5.
A Forsyth County sheriff's deputy stopped the driver of a white Dodge Charger for a violation of a state vehicle law, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators then seized a nearly ½ pound of meth, a small amount of marijuana and $4,080 in large bills, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information about this case can call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.