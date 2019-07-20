Two children sustained minor injuries after gunshots were fired into a Winston-Salem home Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
The two adults at the house, in the 1000 block of Lockland Avenue, were awakened by the sound of gunfire and glass shattering around 4:30 a.m.
The two children, who were asleep at the time of the incident, were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and have been released.
Homeowner Danielle Young, 30, and Tywann Brown, 20, of the 2300 block of Quinn Forest Way, were not injured.
No suspect or vehicle information could be provided by Young or Brown, police said, and they are canvassing the area for witnesses.
The police department’s Forensic Services Division was on the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.