GREENSBORO — Officers are at the scene of a shooting at a local restaurant and two people — who did not suffer gunshot wounds — were transported to area hospitals, Greensboro police said.

At 2:39 p.m., officers responded a report of shots fired at the Steak 'n Shake at 4409 Wendover Ave. on Sunday, said police spokesman Ron Glenn. He confirmed that gunshots were fired, but said no one was struck.

"No one suffered gunshot wounds, but two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," Glenn said.

He did not know the condition of the victims and did not immediately have further details.

A reporter observed the restaurant near Interstate 40 had been evacuated, with wait staff standing outside of the building, and that police had off cordoned the site.

Check back for updates on this breaking story.

