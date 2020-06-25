Police tape
GREENSBORO — Police are investigating an aggravated assault after a gunshot wound victim drove himself to a Guilford County jail early this morning, according to a news release from Greensboro.

The man, who was not identified in the release, drove to the Greensboro jail shortly before 1 a.m. to report he had been shot on Interstate-40 near Randleman Road. 

EMS was called and the man was taken to a local hospital, police said. They did not provide the victim's condition. 

No suspect information was released and the investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

