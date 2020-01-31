Winston-Salem police are investigating after a man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound Friday morning at a home on the city's south side.
Officers went to the residence at 2917 Frank St. around 3:15 a.m. after getting a call about an incident there, Winston-Salem police officer Sgt. Eric Johnson said. The officers found an adult male dead at the home.
Crime scene tape surrounded a home at the corner of Rank Street and Huff Street on Friday morning, and forensics investigators were were still at the home.
Several numbered, yellow evidence placards sat along the home's driveway, numbering at least as high as 17.
A children's bicycle and a silver Honda also sat in the driveway. Investigators could be seen examining the car and documenting what appeared to be tire tracks in the mud of the driveway.
Investigators identified the man, but police aren't releasing his name until his next of kin can be notified, Johnson said.
Johnson said no one is in custody at this time. Investigators are working on leads, Johnson said.
This is a developing story and the Winston-Salem Journal will provide updates as new details become available.
The homicide marks the second in Winston-Salem in 2020. At this point in 2019, no homicides had been reported in the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.