A man was shot Tuesday afternoon on Cassell Street, Winston-Salem police said.
Investigators say the man, who is expected to recover, was found with a gunshot wound to his midsection and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, where he is in stable condition.
Police said the man was uncooperative and that his identity is unknown.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also find Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.
Shooting
A forensic technician, left, and officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department carry bags and evidence markers to a vehicle at the scene of a shooting in the area of Cassell Street and Rosie Street on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
An officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department stands at the scene of a shooting in the area of Cassell Street and Rosie Street on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Flip flops lay in the middle of Rosie Street after a shooting on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department respond to the scene of a shooting in tactical gear in the area of Cassell Street and Rosie Street on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department and members of the Department's SWAT team walk back to their vehicles after conducting a search on Ferndale Avenue following a shooting in the area on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department and members of the Department's SWAT team walk back to their vehicles after conducting a search on Ferndale Avenue following a shooting in the area on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department and members of the Department's SWAT team walk back to their vehicles after conducting a search on Ferndale Avenue following a shooting in the area on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Members of the Winston-Salem Police Department's SWAT team walk back to their vehicles after conducting a search on Ferndale Avenue following a shooting in the area on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
A bottle of hand sanitizer sits on the rear bumper of a police cruiser after officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Ferndale Avenue and Rosie Street on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department at the scene of a shooting in the area of Cassell Street and Rosie Street on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Flip flops lay in the middle of Rosie Street after a shooting on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department stand at the scene of a shooting on Rosie Street on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
