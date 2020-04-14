Shooting

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department and members of the Department's SWAT team walk back to their vehicles after conducting a search on Ferndale Avenue following a shooting in the area on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

A man was shot Tuesday afternoon on Cassell Street, Winston-Salem police said.

Investigators say the man, who is expected to recover, was found with a gunshot wound to his midsection and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Police said the man was uncooperative and that his identity is unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also find Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.

